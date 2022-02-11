Quad to work together to further peace, stability, economic prosperity in Indo-Pacific: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) is working together to further peace and stability and economic prosperity in the Indo-Pacific through collective efforts which address contemporary issues. Addressing a press conference at the 4th Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Jaishankar said that the interactions among Quad partners (Australia, India, Japan and the US) made it evident that robust bilateral relations between the respective countries, strategic convergences, and shared democratic values have all combined to make the group a vibrant and substantial framework.

"We are building an agenda which seeks to further our shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. We are keen to work together to further peace and stability and economic prosperity in the Indo-Pacific through collective efforts which address contemporary issues," said Jaishankar. He also gave an insight into the works done by the Quad and discussed strategies for shared democratic values that have all combined to make the partnership a vibrant and substantial framework.

"In this context, we will continue to support our ASEAN partners in their efforts to uphold peace, stability and prosperity in the region. Their centrality is important to recognize and reiterate," said the EAM. "We reviewed the Quad's ongoing efforts to combat the Covid pandemic and agreed to expedite delivery of safe and affordable vaccines, support capacity building and augment infrastructure for last-mile delivery," he added.

"Quad's discussions and efforts to build resilient supply chains, enhance the availability of trusted critical technologies, counter disinformation and uphold rules-based multilateral trading system will contribute to fostering global economic resilience," he added. He further welcomed the Quad's shared desire to address common global threats such as terrorism, strengthen maritime domain awareness, provide timely HADR assistance, and assist countries in the Indo-Pacific in the area of cybersecurity.

Jaishankar further reiterated to take forward Quad's positive agenda which our endorsed by the leaders last year. "We will take steps to strengthen our existing people-to-people linkages through education programs and think tank dialogues as we conclude this very timely and valuable interaction. We will work together to give shape and substance to the Quad's positive agenda to make it in the words of my Prime Minister, Narendra Modi - 'a force for global good'," said Jaishankar.

He also thanked Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne for holding a productive meeting of the Quad Foreign Ministers'. "Once again I thank the Government of Australia and in particular, my friend Marise Payne for the warmth, hospitality and excellent arrangement for our visits and meetings," said Jaishankar.

The EAM also said that they had the opportunity earlier in the day to meet collectively with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in an insightful, useful discussion before our own deliberations. It was the first meeting of Quad Foreign Ministers since the Quad Summit was held in the United States last year. The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Japan Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (ANI)

