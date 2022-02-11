Left Menu

Hong Kong reports 1,325 new COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong registered 1,325 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to data from the Center for Health Protection on Friday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 11-02-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 20:01 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong, February 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Hong Kong registered 1,325 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to data from the Center for Health Protection on Friday. The newly reported cases consist of two imported cases and 1,323 locally acquired cases. There are another 1,500 cases preliminarily testing positive, the centre said.

Since the start of a mass inoculation program in February last year, about 5.54 million people, or 82.4 per cent of the eligible population in Hong Kong, have taken at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, while over 4.96 million, or 73.7 per cent of the eligible population, have taken two doses. Meanwhile, over 1.18 million people in Hong Kong have taken their third booster shot. (ANI/Xinhua)

