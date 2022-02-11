Left Menu

Death toll from cyclone Batsirai rises to 111 in Madagascar

The death toll from the intense tropical cyclone Batsirai in Madagascar has risen to 111, the country's Disaster Risk Management Office (BNGRC) reported Friday.

ANI | Antananarivo | Updated: 11-02-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 21:03 IST
Death toll from cyclone Batsirai rises to 111 in Madagascar
Locals find shelter at an evacuation centre, as Cyclone Batsirai sweeps Madagascar (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Madagascar

Antananarivo [Madagascar], February 11 (ANI/Xinhua): The death toll from the intense tropical cyclone Batsirai in Madagascar has risen to 111, the country's Disaster Risk Management Office (BNGRC) reported Friday. The latest report said that out of the 111 deaths, 87 people are from the district of Ikongo, a locality located in the Fitovinany region, in the south-eastern part of the country.

In a telephonic interview with Xinhua on Friday, a BNGRC official explained that "Ikongo, like the districts of Ifanadiana and other areas in the south-east, is a very hilly area, and therefore very vulnerable to landslides and collapses, especially when there are very heavy rains." The BNGRC also said that as of February 11, 117,931 people from 24,747 households and more than 30,000 displaced people in 117 shelter sites have been registered throughout Madagascar.

Intense tropical cyclone Batsirai made landfall Saturday evening in Madagascar, with the exact location being monitored at 14 km north of the town of Mananjary, 535 km southeast of the capital Antananarivo. Batsirai crossed the country from east to west before going out to sea Sunday in the Mozambique Channel. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022