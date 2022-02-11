Left Menu

India committed to eliminating single-use plastic, says PM Modi at One Ocean Summit

India has always been a maritime civilization and its ancient scriptures and literature talk about the gifts of the oceans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday and emphasised that the security and prosperity of countries is linked to oceans.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 21:55 IST
India committed to eliminating single-use plastic, says PM Modi at One Ocean Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has always been a maritime civilization and its ancient scriptures and literature talk about the gifts of the oceans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday and emphasised that the security and prosperity of countries is linked to oceans. In his remarks at the 'One Ocean Summit', the Prime Minister said India is committed to eliminating single-use plastic and will be happy to join France in launching a global initiative on single-use plastics.

"India has always been a maritime civilisation. Our ancient scriptures and literature talk about the gifts of the Oceans including marine life. Today, our security and prosperity are linked to Oceans," PM Modi said in a video message. "India supports the French initiative of a High Ambition Coalition on Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction. We hope for a legally binding international treaty this year," he added. The Prime Minister said that India's Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative contains marine resources as a key pillar.

"India is committed to eliminating single-use plastic. India recently undertook a nationwide awareness campaign to clean plastic and other waste from coastal areas. Three hundred thousand young people collected almost 13 tons of plastic waste," he said. "I have also directed our Navy to contribute100 ship-days this year to cleaning plastic waste from the seas. India will be happy to join France in launching a global initiative on single-use plastics," he added.

One Ocean Summit is being organised by France from February 9 to 11 in cooperation with the United Nations and the World Bank. The objective of the Summit is to mobilise the international community to take tangible action towards preserving and supporting healthy and sustainable ocean ecosystems. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022