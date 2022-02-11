Ontario declares state of emergency as protests against COVID restrictions intensify

After Ottawa, Ontario too declared a state of emergency as the ongoing protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates intensify. Ontario's Premier Doug Ford made this announcement Friday morning. This comes at a time when protesters blockade continue to shut down parts of Ottawa's city core and Windsor's Ambassador Bridge, reported CBC News.

Addressing a press conference, Ford said he will convene cabinet and "urgently enact orders that will make crystal clear it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and services along critical infrastructure." "This will include protecting international border crossings, 400-series highways, airports, ports, bridges and railways. It will also include protecting the safe and essential movement of ambulatory and medical services, public transit, municipal and provincial roadways, as well as pedestrian walkways," Ford said.

"Fines for non-compliance will be severe, with a maximum penalty of $100,000 and up to a year imprisonment. We will also provide additional authority to consider taking away the personal and commercial licenses of anyone who doesn't comply with these orders," he added, reported CBC News. The protests against COVID-19 measures in Canada started when thousands of demonstrators gathered in Ottawa expressing strong opposition to vaccine mandates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)