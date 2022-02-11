Left Menu

Pak opposition alliance PDM decides to bring no-confidence motion against Imran Khan

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Friday decided to introduce a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Parliament.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-02-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 22:45 IST
Pak opposition alliance PDM decides to bring no-confidence motion against Imran Khan
PDM chief Fazlur Rehman. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Friday decided to introduce a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Parliament. PDM chief Fazlur Rehman briefed reporters after a key meeting of the group in Lahore and said that the alliance has unanimously decided to move a no-confidence motion against the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by Khan, reported Geo News.

Speaking during a press conference after holding a meeting of the PDM, Fazl said the alliance would approach the government's allied parties to get them on board so as to acquire a voting majority in the National Assembly to bring about a no-confidence motion to oust Imran Khan. "PDM has announced the no-confidence motion at this stage because we have a firm intention of doing so," added the PDM chief.

However, he also said, "We will first do our homework, so we cannot talk about the definite timeframe for this move." Meanwhile, Pak opposition is jettisoning mutual hatred to ouster Khan. They were planning a no-confidence motion or street protests or even a combination of both in a joint fight against Khan's misgovernance.

Earlier, opposition parties like Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the allies of Imran Khan - Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) are setting aside their differences to ouster 'Kaptaan' (Imran Khan), reported Dawn. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

