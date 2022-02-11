Left Menu

Taliban willing to send diplomats to Afghan embassy in Moscow, says Russian envoy

Russia's special representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov on Friday confirmed that the Taliban are willing to send diplomats to the Afghan embassy in Moscow.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 11-02-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 22:55 IST
Taliban willing to send diplomats to Afghan embassy in Moscow, says Russian envoy
Russia's special representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov. (Photo Credit - Reuters) (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Russia's special representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov on Friday confirmed that the Taliban are willing to send diplomats to the Afghan embassy in Moscow. He said that the Taliban do not want to replace the Afghan ambassador to Moscow but are willing to send diplomats to the embassy, reported The Khaama Press.

Kabulov said that the rest is up to the Afghans as this is Afghanistan's internal issue. The move comes amid Russia's dire conflict with the US over Ukraine.

This is the first time that the Taliban asked a country to accept their diplomats as no country has yet recognized the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia
3
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fourth day; Australians told to get COVID boosters to be considered fully vaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022