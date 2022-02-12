Left Menu

Criticizing Quad doesn't make it less credible, says Jaishankar

Giving a fitting response to China's criticism of Quad, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said the group's record and stance on its positive agenda is fairly clear, and criticizing it repeatedly doesn't make it less credible.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 12-02-2022 10:13 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 10:13 IST
Criticizing Quad doesn't make it less credible, says Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister (S) Jaishankar during the joint press conference with his Australian counterpart in Melbourne, Australia.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Giving a fitting response to China's criticism of Quad, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said the group's record and stance on its positive agenda is fairly clear, and criticizing it repeatedly doesn't make it less credible. China on Friday had said it believes that the Quad group "cobbled together" by the US, Japan, India and Australia is a "tool for containing and besieging China". "It aims to stoke confrontation and undermine international solidarity and cooperation," said Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Minister spokesperson.

Responding to China's comment, Jaishankar said the Quad Foreign Ministers on Friday made a point that they want to do positive things to contribute to peace, prosperity, stability of the region. "Our record, actions and stance are fairly clear. Criticizing it repeatedly doesn't make us less credible," he said during the joint press conference with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne. On the India-China bilateral issues, the minister said, "Yes, we (Quad) discussed India-China relations because it was part of how we briefed each other about what was happening in our neighbourhood. It's an issue in which a lot of countries legitimately take an interest, particularly if they are from the Indo-Pacific region."

Jaishankar explained how the situation at the border has arisen due to the disregard by China of written agreements with India not to mass forces at the border. "So, when a large country disregards written commitments, I think it's an issue of a legitimate concern for the entire international community," he added. Addressing the presser alongside Payne, Jaishankar said the two sides discussed briefly the progress in defence and security cooperation which reflects growing strategic convergence. The inaugural cyber framework dialogue was useful in reviewing joint activities under a framework agreement, he said.

The minister also announced that both countries shared concerns about terrorism and extremism. "We have serious concerns about continuing cross border terrorism and it is our shared endeavor to deepen counter-terrorism cooperation including in the multilateral fora." He further said Australia and India will continue to work towards rule-based international order, freedom of navigation in international waters, promoting connectivity, growth, and security for all while respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states.

This bilateral meeting comes a day after the 4th Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fourth day; Australians told to get COVID boosters to be considered fully vaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022