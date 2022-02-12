Left Menu

Myanmar announces amnesty for 814 prisoners

Myanmar on Saturday announced a pardon for 814 prisoners and seven foreign prisoners to mark the Diamond Jubilee Union Day, state-run media reports said.

ANI | Yangon | Updated: 12-02-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 12:13 IST
Myanmar announces amnesty for 814 prisoners
Myanmar's military chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Myanmar

Myanmar on Saturday announced a pardon for 814 prisoners and seven foreign prisoners to mark the Diamond Jubilee Union Day, state-run media reports said. Myanmar's State Administration Council also closed the cases against 46 members and others concerned of the Arakan Army who are still being prosecuted in various courts in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

The amnesty is to mark Diamond Jubilee Union Day and create humanitarian ground as well as in view of relations between the respective countries and Myanmar, the council said. According to a separate pardon order, the sentences for Nang Khin Htwe Myint, former Kayin State chief minister who was imprisoned, were reduced by half.

The state of emergency was extended for six more months on January 31 after its first declaration in February 2021 and capture of power to Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Sen-Gen Min Aung Hlaing. Since the military coup, more than 1,000 civilians have been killed by Myanmar security forces with thousands of others arrested. (ANI)

