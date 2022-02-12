Left Menu

The Taliban have criticized US President Joe Biden's decision on splitting the frozen Afghan assets present in the United States.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 12-02-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 12:29 IST
Taliban slam Biden's decision to split Afghan bank assets
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Taliban have criticized US President Joe Biden's decision on splitting the frozen Afghan assets present in the United States. "Stealing the blocked funds of Afghan nation by the United States and its seizure is indicative of the lowest level of human and moral decay of a country and a nation," Mohammad Naeem, spokesman of the Taliban political office in Qatar, tweeted on Friday.

This comes after US President Biden on Friday signed an executive order to free 7 billion US dollars out of more than 9 billion frozen Afghan assets, splitting the money between humanitarian aid for Afghanistan and a fund for 9/11 victims. In a statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the people of Afghanistan face "enormous challenges: an economic crisis born of decades of dependence on international aid, severe drought, COVID-19, and endemic corruption."

He said the US also recognize victims of terrorism, including the September 11 terrorist attacks. The Afghan economy after the Taliban's takeover in August last year has suffered after the US freezing of assets belonging to the Afghan central bank, as well as a halt in funds by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

