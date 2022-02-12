Left Menu

Australian PM calls on citizens to leave Ukraine over tensions with Russia

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called on citizens of his country to leave Ukraine amid the escalation of tensions on the border with Russia.

Australian PM calls on citizens to leave Ukraine over tensions with Russia
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Canberra [Australia], February 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called on citizens of his country to leave Ukraine amid the escalation of tensions on the border with Russia. "We respect their decisions [Australians who stay in Ukraine], but our advice to them is very clear - this is a very dangerous situation and for your own safety you should seek to make your way out of Ukraine," Morrison said, as quoted by the News.com.au news portal.

He described the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border as serious. "We hope for peace, but in the event of conflict, we want to ensure that Australians have had the opportunity to remove themselves from Ukraine to a place of safety - and we have been saying they consistently now for many, many weeks." the prime minister added.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly said that it is not threatening anyone and pointed to NATO military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

