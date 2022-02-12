Left Menu

Situation around Ukraine does not change Sweden's stance on joining NATO

The situation around Ukraine did not affect Sweden's position regarding joining NATO, and Stockholm is not seeking to become a member of the alliance, the Swedish state secretary to the prime minister, Karin Wallensteen, said.

ANI | Stockholm | Updated: 12-02-2022 12:45 IST
Situation around Ukraine does not change Sweden's stance on joining NATO
Stockholm [Sweden], February 12 (ANI/Sputnik): The situation around Ukraine did not affect Sweden's position regarding joining NATO, and Stockholm is not seeking to become a member of the alliance, the Swedish state secretary to the prime minister, Karin Wallensteen, said. "In a situation like this, more than ever, stability and predictability is important... Our security policy is set... We want to be a good, strong partner to NATO, but we're not looking to join," Wallensteen told Politico on Friday.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened in recent weeks with the United States and the European Union raising concerns over Russian military buildup at the Ukrainian border, and NATO urging allies to boost their military support for Kiev. Russia, in turn, has repeatedly denied allegations of intending to invade its neighbor, pointing out that NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its national security while hampering efforts toward peaceful resolution in Ukraine. (ANI/Sputnik)

