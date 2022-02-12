Left Menu

COVID-19: China grants conditional approval for Pfizer's oral drug

China's drug regulator has granted conditional approval for the imports of Pfizer's Paxlovid COVID-19 pill.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 12-02-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 14:38 IST
COVID-19: China grants conditional approval for Pfizer's oral drug
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's drug regulator has granted conditional approval for the imports of Pfizer's Paxlovid COVID-19 pill. The pill is a small-molecule oral drug, a co-package of antiviral drugs nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets, for adults who are experiencing mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms and who are at a higher risk of becoming more seriously ill, the Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

China's National Medical Products Administration said the pill can be given to patients who, for instance, are in old age or have chronic renal diseases, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and chronic lung diseases. According to the administration, patients should take the medicine as prescribed by the doctors and pay close attention to drug interactions.

The administrators asked the drug's marketing authorization holder to continue its relevant research work, fulfill the conditions within the specified time and submit the following research results timely. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India
4
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022