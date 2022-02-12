Left Menu

India sends medical supplies to Kiribati to deal with first COVID-19 outbreak

India has sent a consignment of medical supplies containing PPEs and medications to Kiribati after the Pacific island nation appealed for help to deal with the first outbreak of COVID-19, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 15:04 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has sent a consignment of medical supplies containing PPEs and medications to Kiribati after the Pacific island nation appealed for help to deal with the first outbreak of COVID-19, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday. "Responding to the appeal of the Government of Kiribati seeking offers of support to assist in its national efforts to manage the first Covid-19 outbreak in the Pacific Island country, the Government of India sent a consignment of medical supplies containing PPEs and medications to Kiribati," MEA said in a statement.

The relief material sent by India includes Pulse Oximeters, Swabs with VTM, Specimen bags for swabs, PPE kits (Surgical masks, Gloves, N95 masks, Shoe covers, Hair caps) and emergency Covid-19 medication supplies, MEA said. It further said that despite the logistical challenges in reaching the isolated Pacific Island country, the medical supplies from India were put together and despatched in a short span of time.

The MEA said that consignment reached Kiribati on February 12 onboard a flight coordinated by the Australian Government. The consignment of medical supplies to Kiribati affirms India's commitment to provide Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support as an early responder in the Pacific region, MEA said.

India remains committed to extending full support to Kiribati's national efforts in mitigating the challenges arising from the pandemic, MEA added. (ANI)

