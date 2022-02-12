Left Menu

Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 11 million

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,001,034 cases as of Friday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

Cairo [Africa], February 12 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,001,034 cases as of Friday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said. The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) said the death toll across the continent stands at 243,497 and some 10,126,527 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said Africa CDC. South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,634,811 cases, followed by the northern African country Morocco with 1,152,414 cases as of Friday evening, it said.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region, according to the Africa CDC. (ANI/Xinhua)

