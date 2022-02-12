Pakistan's Sindh province passes bill for restoration of students union in educational institutes

Pakistan's Sindh Assembly on Friday unanimously passed the Sindh Students Union Bill 2019 paving the way for the restoration of students' unions in the educational institutions after over 38 years, according to a media report. Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Chief Minister, termed the passage of the bill historic and said that the revival of students' unions would pave the way for a healthy and conducive environment and create a positive atmosphere in educational institutions, according to Dawn.

Standing committee's chairman Pir Mujeeb-ul-Haq had tabled the bill and it was swiftly passed as all parties supported it. After the enactment of the law, Sindh will be the first province to revive the students' union.

Students' unions were banned in 1984 during the regime of military dictator Gen Ziaul Haq. But during the Benazir Bhutto-led Pakistan Peoples Party's first government in 1989, the ban was lifted.

However, again in 1993 the Supreme Court put a blanket ban on political activities by students on campuses. According to Dawn, all opposition parties in the house -- Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Grand Democratic Alliance, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal and Tehreek Labaik Pakistan -- supported the government bill, which was earlier scrutinised by the Standing Committee on Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights after deliberation of three years as it was initially introduced in 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)