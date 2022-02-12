Vietnam reports 27,311 new COVID-19 infections

Left Menu

Vietnam reported 27,311 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, up 824 cases from Friday, according to the Ministry of Health.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 12-02-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 18:51 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Hanoi [Vietnam], February 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam reported 27,311 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, up 824 cases from Friday, according to the Ministry of Health. The daily infections, logged in 60 localities nationwide, included 27,302 domestically transmitted and nine imported.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the locality with the highest number of infections on Saturday with 2,981 cases, followed by the northern Nam Dinh province with 1,842 cases and the northern Hai Duong province with 1,681 cases. The infections brought the country's total tally to 2,484,481. Nationwide, as many as 2,218,939 COVID-19 patients, or 89 per cent of the infections, have so far recovered.

Some 185.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 31.4 million third shots, have been administered, said the ministry. Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity. As of Saturday, it has registered nearly 2.5 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April 2021, according to the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

