Left Menu

Agitation in Pakistan's Larkana jail ends after 8-day stand off

Prisoners in Pakistan's Larkana Central Prison released seven policemen that they held hostage since last Friday, ending the eight-day standoff.

ANI | Larkana | Updated: 12-02-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 19:31 IST
Agitation in Pakistan's Larkana jail ends after 8-day stand off
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Prisoners in Pakistan's Larkana Central Prison released seven policemen that they held hostage since last Friday, ending the eight-day standoff. Agitated prisoners were demanding to allow Mohammad Ali Khokhar, one of the 13 "dangerous" inmates, back into the prison. Notably, the jail officials had shifted Khokhar to Shikarpur jail following which the agitation started, reported Dawn.

The demand was met when Khokhar was moved from Shikarpur jail and was returned to the Larkana Central Prison, which had been the site of recurrent demonstrations and riots for about seven months. Negotiations between the agitating inmates and the jail officials were continuing, but the latter had refused to give in to the pressure, even when a big group of convicts went to the roof and set fire to bedsheets in one of the events.

Pakistan's opposition party, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), leader joined the talks and got the matter settled. The inmates released five policemen -- Imran Zuhrani, Murtaza Junejo, Tariq Rajpar, Shahnawaz Korkani and Daman Jagirani -- on his assurance that Khokhar would be taken back.

The remaining two policemen -- Abdul Rasheed Golo and Abdul Waheed Golo -- were set free when Khokhar returned to the jail on the order of the DIG Sukkur jail, sources said, reported the newspaper. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview Channels

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview C...

 Global
4
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022