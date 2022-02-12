Left Menu

Exclusion of certain ministries from list of top performers creates bitterness in Pak ruling party

The list of Pakistan's top ten performing ministries announced on Thursday has created bitterness within the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) ranks after many frontline ministries, including the Foreign Ministry led by Shah Mehmood Qureshi, were dropped from the list, reported local media.

Exclusion of certain ministries from list of top performers creates bitterness in Pak ruling party
A day after Prime Minister Imran Khan rewarded the top 10 ministries on the basis of their performance, some federal cabinet members expressed reservations at being overlooked, reported Dawn.

Some of the ministries that could not find their place among the list were foreign affairs, finance, information technology, housing, information and environment, said the Pakistani publication. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also expressed disappointment and wrote a letter to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Establishment Arbab Shahzad, expressing serious reservations over placing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the 11th spot.

Shahzad had prepared the report on the top 10 ministries to the Prime Minister on the basis of certain criteria. According to Dawn, Qureshi expressed reservations over both the performance of ministers and the distribution of certificates among them. He wrote that in the first quarter set in the nine-month performance agreement, the Foreign Ministry achieved 22 out of the 26 targets assigned.

In the remaining four, one of the targets was completed 99 per cent, and the reasons for delaying the remaining three projects were mentioned in a letter written on October 27, 2021, he stated in the document that is also being widely shared on social media, reported Dawn. (ANI)

