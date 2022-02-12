Left Menu

Macron, Putin agree to continue dialogue on Minsk agreements, European security: Elysee Palace

French and Russian presidents, Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin, agreed in a phone call on Saturday to continue dialogue on European security and Minsk agreements for eastern Ukraine, the Elysee Palace said.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 12-02-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 21:33 IST
Macron, Putin agree to continue dialogue on Minsk agreements, European security: Elysee Palace
French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], February 12 (ANI/Sputnik): French and Russian presidents, Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Putin, agreed in a phone call on Saturday to continue dialogue on European security and Minsk agreements for eastern Ukraine, the Elysee Palace said.

"The presidents discussed ways to move forward implementation of Minsk agreements and continued discussions of the conditions for security and stability in Europe. They expressed a desire to continue dialogue on these two issues," the French presidential office said in a statement.

Macron relayed the concerns of other European leaders to Putin and remarked that "a sincere dialogue is incompatible with escalation," according to the statement. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

