Pilot's body found two weeks after disappearance of Japanese F-15 fighter

Tokyo [Japan], February 13 (ANI/Sputnik): The body of one of the pilots of the Japanese F-15 fighter jet that went missing in January was found in the Sea of Japan, Japanese media report. The pilot's body was found close to the site of the crash, near Ishikawa Prefecture, the NHK broadcaster said on Sunday. In the same area in the Sea of Japan, a fragment of the fighter jet's keel was found.

The search for the second pilot continues. A Japanese F-15 fighter jet disappeared from the radars over the Sea of Japan shortly after taking off from an airbase in the central prefecture of Ishikawa on January 31. According to NHK, the aircraft did not send any rescue signals before it went missing during a military exercise. (ANI/Sputnik)