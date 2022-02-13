Left Menu

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake registered near Philippines

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck off the coast of the Philippines on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 13-02-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 11:38 IST
  • Philippines

The earthquake was registered at 04:36 GMT. The epicenter was located 58 kilometers (36 miles) north of the locality of Namuac at a depth of 39.7 kilometers.

No further information on the possible casualties or damage has been reported yet. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

