Left Menu

2 killed in attack on ex-Afghan government executive's house in Kabul

Armed attack on the house of Deputy Chief Executive of the former Afghan government Engineer Muhammad Khan left two people dead and oneinjured in Kabul on Friday night, reported local media.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 13-02-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 13-02-2022 18:13 IST
2 killed in attack on ex-Afghan government executive's house in Kabul
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Armed attack on the house of Deputy Chief Executive of the former Afghan government Engineer Muhammad Khan left two people dead and oneinjured in Kabul on Friday night, reported local media. The attack was triggered by family issues and conflict inside the house and no gunman has entered the house to carry out the attack, Khama Press quoted security officials of the Afghan capital Kabul as saying.

Khalid Zadran, spokesperson of the Kabul police headquarter, said that among the people killed were his younger son and his security guard while those injured included Muhammad Khan's wife and his other security guard. Zadran said the security officials will investigate the matter to further elaborate on the incident, acc

Chief Executive of the former national unity government in Afghanistan Dr Abdullah Abdullah condoned the incident and said that the attack was carried out in the personal privacy of a respected family in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19 misinformation

Study finds cancer patients undergoing treatment are susceptible to COVID-19...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half; U.S. COVID vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least 2 months and more

Health News Roundup: Quad-supported vaccine roll-out to begin in first half;...

 Global
3
Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Mars in new study

Scientists predict efficiency of oxygen-evolving electrolysis on Moon and Ma...

 England
4
Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

 Turkmenistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022