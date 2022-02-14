Left Menu

Over 30 injured in clashes in East Jerusalem: Red Crescent

More than 30 people were injured in clashes with Israeli police in the neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 14-02-2022 05:31 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 05:31 IST
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 14 (ANI/Sputnik): More than 30 people were injured in clashes with Israeli police in the neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society. The Israeli police reported riots in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood on Sunday, saying on Twitter that dozens of police officers were working on restoring order. Several people were arrested.

The Palestine Red Crescent said that 31 people, including three medics, one journalist and two foreign nationals, were injured in clashes with police in Sheikh Jarrah on Sunday. At the end of January, France, Germany, Italy and Spain expressed concerns over the Israeli decision to construct new houses in East Jerusalem and demolish buildings in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, and called on Israel to reconsider the move.

In the spring of last year, a major conflict erupted over an Israeli court's decision to evict several Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, which prompted a major confrontation on Israel's border with the Gaza Strip. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

