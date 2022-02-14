Left Menu

Taliban's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi leaves for Qatar

An Afghan delegation led by the Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi left Kabul for Doha on Sunday and is supposed to meet with Doha-based European diplomats.

An Afghan delegation led by the Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi left Kabul for Doha on Sunday and is supposed to meet with Doha-based European diplomats. "The Afghan delegation will meet with representatives of Gulf countries, representatives of EU, the union of Islamic scholars, and Doha-based diplomatic missions," Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, reported The Khaama Press.

After the Oslo talks, this is the second time that the Taliban officials are meeting with European representatives. The visits and meetings with global organizations come as no country has yet recognized the interim government of the Taliban.

It has been nearly six months after the Taliban recaptured power in Afghanistan but they have not been recognized by any country yet. Taliban, who are desperate to seek international recognition, and have time and again been reminded that respect for women and human rights, establishing inclusive government, not allowing Afghanistan to become a safe haven of terrorism are the preconditions for the recognition set by the international community. (ANI)

