Malaysia reports 21,072 new COVID-19 infections, 11 new deaths

Malaysia reported 21,072 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 3,040,235, according to the health ministry.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 14-02-2022 10:06 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 10:06 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], February 14 (ANI/Xinhua): Data released on the ministry's website said 65 cases were imported, with 21,007 being local transmissions.

A further 11 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 32,125. The ministry reported 5,724 new recoveries, bringing the total number of the cured and discharged to 2,852,437. Among 155,673 active cases, 187 are being held in intensive care and 109 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 118,875 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone and 80.4 per cent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.8 per cent are fully vaccinated and 40.6 per cent have received booster shots. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

