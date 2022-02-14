Left Menu

Taliban's acting health minister to leave for London to discuss humanitarian issues

Taliban's acting Minister of Public Health Qalandar Ebad will visit the United Kingdom and is believed to discuss humanitarian issues along with other relevant matters, Khaama Press reported citing sources on Monday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 14-02-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 11:36 IST
Taliban's acting health minister to leave for London to discuss humanitarian issues
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Taliban's acting Minister of Public Health Qalandar Ebad will visit the United Kingdom and is believed to discuss humanitarian issues along with other relevant matters, Khaama Press reported citing sources on Monday. This is the first time that a Taliban delegation visits London after they took control of Afghanistan in mid-August last year.

Ebad's visit comes a day after the Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi left Kabul for Doha and is supposed to meet with Doha-based European diplomats, Khaama Press reported. The visits and meetings with global organizations come as no country has yet recognized the interim government of the Taliban.

It has been nearly six months after the Taliban recaptured power in Afghanistan but they have not been recognized by any country yet. Taliban, who are desperate to seek international recognition, and have time and again been reminded that respect for women and human rights, establishing inclusive government, not allowing Afghanistan to become a safe haven of terrorism are the preconditions for the recognition set by the international community. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022