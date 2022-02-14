Left Menu

Pakistan reports 2,662 new COVID cases, 29 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan reported a total of 2,662 new COVID cases and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data showed on Monday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 14-02-2022 11:48 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 11:48 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
With the recent NCOC data, the death toll in the country reached 29,801. The number of coronavirus patients in critical care at various hospitals across the country stands at 1,566, reported ARY News.

Islamabad has registered 133,112 cases, while Balochistan stands with 35,096 overall cases. Sindh remains top on the list with 558,826 COVID-19 so far since the outbreak of the pandemic in February 2020. Punjab follows with 495,430 cases, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 210,726 coronavirus cases to date, reported the news channel.

Notably, Pakistan is currently in the midst of a deadly fifth wave of corona and thousands of new cases are reported every day in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

