Left Menu

Don't let foreign airlines use domestic routes: Pak International Airlines urges Imran Khan

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan not to let foreign airlines use domestic routes, fearing that foreign companies would capture the local market and circumvent the country's aviation policy.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 14-02-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 16:09 IST
Don't let foreign airlines use domestic routes: Pak International Airlines urges Imran Khan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has urged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan not to let foreign airlines use domestic routes, fearing that foreign companies would capture the local market and circumvent the country's aviation policy. PIA's chief executive officer (CEO) Arshad Malik drew attention to recent news reports that Pakistan had extended domestic rights to a foreign carrier as part of an initiative to attract foreign direct investment, the Dawn newspaper reported.

In a letter to Imran Khan, Malik said that such a decision would be harmful to the ailing domestic aviation industry and have repercussions for the country in the long term. Arshad Malik said, a national airline had thrashed out a deal with a foreign carrier, Air Arabia, under which the latter would be able to operate flights in Pakistan.

According to the CEO, the foreign company would thereby capture the local market and circumvent the country's aviation policy under which Air Arabia was denied further rights to operate in Pakistan. The PIA CEO said the chief executives of all domestic carriers were keen to discuss the issue with him at a joint briefing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022