Protests held in Pakistan's Larkana for arrest of 'blackmailers' in death cases of two medical students

Hundreds of people including journalists, writers and civil society activists held a sit-in protest outside the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) in Larkana city in Pakistan's Sindh province over the failure of police in arresting the blackmailers responsible for the death of two medical students.

ANI | Larkana | Updated: 14-02-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 19:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Hundreds of people including journalists, writers and civil society activists held a sit-in protest outside the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) in Larkana city in Pakistan's Sindh province over the failure of police in arresting the blackmailers responsible for the death of two medical students. Two medical students -- Nimirta Chandani, a final-year BDS student of the Bibi Aseefa Dental College was found dead in her hostel room in September 2019 and Nosheen Kazmi, a fourth-year MBBS student of the Chandka Medical College (CMC), allegedly committed by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her hostel room in November last year, Dawn reported on Monday.

According to the family members, the students were blackmailed to the extent that they ended their lives. Protesters on Sunday raised slogans against the SMBBMU vice chancellor for failing to protect students from harassment and blackmailing. They also condemned the Larkana police for not having arrested the suspects in both cases.

Dawn reported that the protesters, led by activists of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam, Jeay Sindh Student Federation and some civil society organisations, marched through various roads and then assembled outside the SMBBMU Vice Chancellor's secretariat to hold a sit-in. They alleged that the SMBBMU administration was hiding the truth, and demanded the removal of the Vice-Chancellor. They also called for an in-depth investigation into both cases to unmask other culprits.

Separate demonstrations were held by activists of the Jeay Sindh Mahaz (JSM), Jeay Sindh Students Federation (JSSF) and Sindh Taraqqi-pasand Party (STP) outside the local press club. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

