MEA condoles demise of Additional Secretary Ohm Prakash

Ministry of External Affairs on Monday condoled the demise of Ohm Prakash, an additional secretary in the ministry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 23:27 IST
MEA has paid tributes to Ohm Prakash, Additional Secretary in Ministry of External Affairs, who passed away (Photo Twitter/ @MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
Ministry of External Affairs on Monday condoled the demise of Ohm Prakash, an additional secretary in the ministry. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi described Ohm Prakash as "an industrious and a generous soul" whose service to the nation is greatly valued.

"We express heartfelt condolences at the sudden passing away of our colleague Shri Ohm Prakash, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs. An industrious and a generous soul, his service to the nation is greatly valued. He will be remembered fondly," Bagchi said in a tweet. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time. @MEAIndia will extend all possible support to them," he added. (ANI)

