PM Modi to deliver inaugural address at TERI's World Sustainable Development Summit on Feb 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at The Energy and Resources Institute's (TERI) World Sustainable Development Summit on February 16 at around 6 pm virtually.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 13:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI
The theme for this year's Summit is "Towards a Resilient Planet: Ensuring a Sustainable and Equitable Future."

World Sustainable Development Summit is TERI's annual flagship event. The Summit will discuss a wide range of issues including climate change, sustainable production, energy transitions, global commons and resource security, the statement issued by Prime Minister's Office read on Tuesday.

The three-day summit starting on February 16 will be attended by Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations, heads of various intergovernmental organizations, Ministers/ Envoys from more than a dozen countries and delegates from over 120 countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

