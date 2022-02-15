Left Menu

Iran to open fuel transit lane to Afghanistan: Afghan diplomat

Iran will allow transit shipments of oil and gas to Afghanistan, Sputnik News Agency reported acting Afghan foreign minister as saying following his trip to Tehran in January.

"Indeed, Afghanistan needs more oil and gas so we held meetings with Iran and the Iranian authorities told us that if we wanted to import from other countries through Iran, then Iran was ready to allow transit through its territory," Amir Khan Muttaqi said in an interview, according to the news agency.

Muttaqi described the two days of meetings with Iranian officials as good and the state of Afghan-Iranian relations as satisfactory. He suggested that more meetings with Iran on fuel supplies would follow, the Sputnik reported. (ANI)

