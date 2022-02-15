Left Menu

India hands over 40,000 MT fuel consignment to Sri Lanka

Indian High Commissioner in Sri Lanka on Tuesday handed over 40,000 MT fuel consignment by Indian Oil Corp Ltd to Sri Lankan Energy Minister, Udaya Gammanpila.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 15-02-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 14:05 IST
India hands over 40,000 MT fuel consignment to Sri Lanka (Photo Twitter/@IndiainSL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Taking to Twitter, the Indian High Commissioner said that New Delhi is a committed partner and a true friend of Colombo.

"#India - a committed partner and a true friend of #SriLanka. High Commissioner handed over 40,000 MT fuel consignment by @IndianOilcl to Hon'ble Energy Minister @UPGammanpila today. India and Sri Lanka partnership continues to work towards energy security of #lka," the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

