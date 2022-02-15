Imran Khan's 'naya Pakistan' pitch becomes 'gaya Pakistan' amid flawed policies

The idea of "new Pakistan" under Imran Khan-led country's government seems to have turned into "Gaya Pakistan" (a Gone Pakistan) as Imran Khan has failed to provide better policies to Islamabad. According to Islam Khabar, the flip-flops on Pakistan policies, dalliance with terrorist groups, a campaign to silence the media, lack of vision on economic matters and growing stand-off with the military and the calculated pause on the appointment of ISI chief, made Imran Khan unpopular among the people of Pakistan.

Apart from it, when Imran Khan began punching beyond his weight in all kinds of affairs, especially in Afghanistan and other key international alliances, he began fumbling and faltering rapidly. The Pakistan Prime Minister was exultant when the Taliban took over Kabul and refused to heed his government's advice on crucial matters, including on anti-Pakistan groups like TTP.

Islam Khabar reported that Imran Khan's newfound love for Turkey and China has not done much to help bolster his or his country's image. Within the country, the Prime Minister is fast losing his poise and popularity. With minorities on the edge of despair and a large section of the society struggling to make their ends meet, Khan has run out of new slogans to entice them. His party's recent losses in the local elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa are a clear signal, according to Islam Khabar.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's joblessness has jumped from 5.8 per cent in 2017-18 to 6.9 per cent in 2018-19, according to the Labour Force Survey (LFS) published by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The first year of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in power saw an increase in unemployment in the case of both males and females, with the male unemployment rate rising from 5.1 per cent to 5.9 per cent and female unemployment rate jumping from 8.3 per cent to 10 per cent, Dawn had reported. (ANI)

