Russia confirms 166,631 new COVID-19 cases, 704 deaths in past 24 hours

Russia has confirmed 166,631 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 180,456 the day before, and 704 deaths, the federal response center said on Wednesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 15-02-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 15:21 IST
Moscow [Russia], February 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 166,631 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 180,456 the day before, and 704 deaths, the federal response center said on Wednesday. "There were 166,631 new COVID-19 cases detected. In the past 24 hours, 704 people have died," the center said.

In addition, 21,833 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, a 108.9% increase from the day before. At the same time, 137,881 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, according to the response center. (ANI/Sputnik)

