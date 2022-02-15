Violence against minority surges in Pakistan as Christian youth stabbed to death in Lahore

Violence against the minorities in Pakistan is on the rise as in a fresh incident, a Christian man was stabbed to death by a mob of the majority community in Lahore, reported local media. "A 25-year-old Christian youth, the brother of seven sisters, was stabbed to death during a clash between the members of Muslim and Christian community over the construction of a wall in the neighbourhood in the Factory Area police limits on Monday," reported The News International.

The incident is the latest attack against the minority community in Pakistan. The community members had scuffled a day earlier over the same issue in which the brother of the deceased was left injured. An FIR of that violent incident had also been registered, said the Pakistani publication.

The Lahore police could not follow up the issue properly despite being a sensitive issue as they claim they are busy in the security of the PSL matches. According to the complainant of the FIR Akhtar Bhatti, the uncle of the deceased Pervaiz Maseeh, a group of around 200 people led by Sohni s/o Allah Ditta, Malik Billa, Sufiyan Butt and others had gathered in the street near his house in LDA quarters. They were hurling abusive language and making noise, reported The News International.

It came after two Christian priests, Pastor Patrick and Pastor William Siraj, were shot dead by unknown bike-borne assailants on Sunday at Ring Road, Peshawar on January 31. The priests were returning from their Sunday prayers, reported local media. Pastor Anwar Fazl, Chairman Aijaq TV and Eternal Life Church condemned this heinous act and asked the authorities to arrest the accused otherwise large scale protests will be carried out by the Christian community in Pakistan.

The recent attacks on Christian youth and priests are yet another example of continuing atrocities against minorities in Pakistan. In recent years, there has been a surge in attacks on minorities and also their places of worship in Pakistan. The country has been slammed by the international community for not safeguarding the interests of minorities. (ANI)

