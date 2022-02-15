Left Menu

Mob attempts to lynch man over alleged blasphemy in Pakistan's Punjab province

A mob in Pakistan's Punjab province attempted to lynch a man over alleged blasphemy in Muzaffargarh city.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 15-02-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 18:49 IST
Mob attempts to lynch man over alleged blasphemy in Pakistan's Punjab province
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A mob in Pakistan's Punjab province attempted to lynch a man over alleged blasphemy in Muzaffargarh city. The Dawn newspaper reported that police foiled rescued a man from a mob over alleged blasphemy and shifted the man to an undisclosed location.

Reportedly, the complainant saw a man was burning pages of the Quran in front of a mosque in Alipur tehsil near the Jagmal area. According to the complainant, he said he locked the suspect in a room and called the police. District Police took notice of the incident and ordered shifting of the suspect to some safe place, the newspaper added.

In a similar incident on Sunday, a violent mob in Punjab province attacked a man for allegedly burning the pages of the Quran. The incident took place in the city of Faisalabad. However, the provincial police rescued the accused person and shifted him to an undisclosed location, Dawn reported.

These incidents of mob violence come as Punjab has seen a surge in mob lynching in the past two months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
3
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
4
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022