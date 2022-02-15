Left Menu

Pakistan should continue to be in FATF Grey List, says report

Pakistan should continue to be in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) "grey list" on the upcoming Plenary Session scheduled in Paris from 21 February to 4 March this year, according to a media report.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 15-02-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 19:07 IST
Pakistan should continue to be in FATF Grey List, says report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan should continue to be in the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) "grey list" on the upcoming Plenary Session scheduled in Paris from 21 February to 4 March this year, according to a media report. Paris-based money-laundering watchdog, FATF placed Pakistan on the "grey list" in June 2018 for its failure to address the problem of terrorism financing.

Since then, Pakistan's performance has been under periodic review. But every time, it is found to be deficient in its efforts, reported Islam Khabar. In the last meeting of the FATF in October 2021, Pakistan was once again retained on the "grey list" because it failed to prosecute and confiscate the assets of United Nations-designated terrorists.

FATF officials had also noted that Pakistan was still failing to effectively implement the global FATF standard across several areas, creating a high risk of money laundering. Commenting on the action plan devised in 2018 which focused on terror financing, the FATF President had said that Pakistan was still assessed to have largely addressed 26 out of 27 items, Islam Khabar reported.

"Pakistan has taken a number of important steps but needs to further demonstrate that investigations and prosecutions are being pursued against the senior leadership of UN-designated terror groups," he said. Given this situation, Pakistan will once again present its case before the FATF when the body holds its Plenary Session in Paris from 21 February to 4 March 2022.

The main effort will be to convince the FATF that it has delivered on all the high-level commitments it had made, not just in terms of tightening the domestic laws and regulations but also in terms of successfully prosecuting and punishing people involved in money laundering and terror finance. There is a simple reason for Pakistan being in the "grey list" that Pakistan's deep state, led by the ISI and the Army, is at the forefront of carrying out illegal terrorist activities and promoting terror globally.

The latest emerging news from the UK, which was published in Dawn on January 28, to know what Pakistan is up to. A British-Pakistani man, Mohammed Gohir Khan has been charged for trying to assassinate the dissident blogger, Ahmad Waqass Goraya, based in the Netherlands.

This leads to the question of the reopening of enquiry into the death of Karima Baloch, an ardent campaigner for an independent Balochistan, whose body was found in a lake in Canada in December 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
3
NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

NLC India Q3 profit 26 rises to Rs 230 cr

 India
4
IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

IAS officer Vineet Joshi assigned charge of CBSE

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022