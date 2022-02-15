Left Menu

Norway to deploy additional NATO forces to Lithuania for 3 months: Defense Chief

Norway will contribute to the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence in Lithuania by sending up to 60 troops for three months amid the tense situation in Ukraine, Norwegian Defense Minister Odd Roger Enoksen said on Tuesday.

Oslo [Norway], February 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Norway will contribute to the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence in Lithuania by sending up to 60 troops for three months amid the tense situation in Ukraine, Norwegian Defense Minister Odd Roger Enoksen said on Tuesday. "We want to contribute to a strengthened Allied presence and security in the Baltics to show solidarity with our allies. For our part, this is best done by strengthening the force contribution we already have in Lithuania," Enoksen said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Norwegian personnel will redeploy to Lithuania quickly and for a period of three months, but the period can be extended. "Norway is strengthening its force contribution in the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) in Lithuania with up to 60 soldiers with a core of one mechanized infantry unit," Enoksen added.

The security situation in Europe is challenging, Enoksen noted, adding that the alleged Russian build-up on the border with Ukraine and the demands of the United States and Europe also affect Norway, so the country is keeping a close eye on the situation. Tensions around Ukraine have escalated in recent months as Kiev and the West have accused Russia of intending to attack its neighbor, citing a troop buildup at the common border, claims that Moscow has repeatedly dismissed, pointing to NATO's military activities in Eastern Europe as a threat to Russia's security. (ANI/Sputnik)

