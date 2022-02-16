Left Menu

Pakistan reports 2,465 new COVID-19 cases, 49 more deaths

Pakistan has recorded 2,465 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 16-02-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 11:24 IST
Pakistan reports 2,465 new COVID-19 cases, 49 more deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has recorded 2,465 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday. With the new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,491,423 in the country, Xinhua reported citing NCOC data.

A total of 4,792 people were reported to have recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,388,517, according to the NCOC. The number of active cases has dropped to 73,029 in the country, including 1,534 in critical condition, Xinhua reported.

According to the official data, 49 deaths from COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, raising the death toll to 29,877. Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the worst-hit region with 560,670 infections recorded, followed by the eastern Punjab province, which has reported 496,724 cases so far, as per Xinhua. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022