Pakistan reports 2,465 new COVID-19 cases, 49 more deaths

Pakistan has recorded 2,465 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday. With the new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 1,491,423 in the country, Xinhua reported citing NCOC data.

A total of 4,792 people were reported to have recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,388,517, according to the NCOC. The number of active cases has dropped to 73,029 in the country, including 1,534 in critical condition, Xinhua reported.

According to the official data, 49 deaths from COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, raising the death toll to 29,877. Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the worst-hit region with 560,670 infections recorded, followed by the eastern Punjab province, which has reported 496,724 cases so far, as per Xinhua. (ANI)

