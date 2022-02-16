Left Menu

Top Saudi Commander lauds National Defense College for preparing strategic leaders

Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair, Commander of Royal Saudi Armed Forces of Saudi Arabia lauded National Defence College for preparing the officers to be strategic leaders entrusted with the task of national security.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 11:44 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 11:44 IST
Top Saudi Commander lauds National Defense College for preparing strategic leaders
Royal Saudi Armed Forces Commander pays visit to National Defense College, interacts with NDC Commandant Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Mago (Twitter: Principal Spokesperson, Ministry of Defence). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair, Commander of Royal Saudi Armed Forces of Saudi Arabia lauded National Defence College for preparing the officers to be strategic leaders entrusted with the task of national security. The commander said as he visited National Defence College (NDC) in New Delhi on Tuesday, as part of his visit to India and interacted with NDC Commandant Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Mago.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Defence said, "Commander, Royal Saudi Land Forces, Lt Gen Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair visited National Defence College, New Delhi on February 15, 2022, as part of his visit to India. He interacted with NDC Commandant Lt Gen MK Mago and the faculty members." "The Saudi Commander lauded NDC for preparing the officers to be strategic leaders entrusted with the task of national security and policy formulation," the Minister of Defence added.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the commander called on Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane where both sides discussed ways to further enhance the bilateral defence cooperation. Taking to Twitter, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of Indian Army, said, "Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair, Commander, Royal Saudi Land Forces, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia called on General MM Naravane #COAS & discussed ways to further enhance the bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries."

The commander received the Gaurd of Honour at the majestic South Block Lawns in New Delhi. "Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair, Commander, Royal Saudi Land Forces, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia received a Guard of Honour at the South Block, New Delhi," said ADG PI. Furthermore, earlier, on February 9, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane held a telephonic interaction with Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair and discussed aspects of bilateral defence cooperation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China
4
Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

Study says loneliness has a different neural basis than social anxiety

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022