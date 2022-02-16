Heavy rainfall kills 23 people in Brazil

Heavy rains and subsequent landslides led to at least 23 fatalities in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro, particularly hit by the weather emergency, media reported. According to the G1 news outlet, the casualties occurred in the town of Petropolis north of Rio de Janeiro, reported Sputnik.

The death toll is reportedly feared to grow further. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently on an official visit to Moscow, said on Twitter that he tasked his ministers with assisting the victims of floods in Petropolis, reported the news agency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)