Pak opposition slams Imran Khan govt over hike in petroleum prices

Opposition parties in Pakistan on Wednesday slammed the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government over the increase in petroleum prices and demanded it reverse the decision, local media reported. The ruling government on Tuesday increased the price of petrol in the country by Rs 12.03 per litre, taking its price to a record level of Rs 159.86 per litre, Geo News reported.

In a video message, Sindh government Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab slammed the PTI-led government for increasing prices of petroleum products. "Today Imran Khan has proved that PTI has got nothing to do with the people of Pakistan as the government has dropped an atom bomb by increasing petroleum prices despite the current wave of inflation in the country," Geo News quoted Wahab as saying.

Jamat-e-Islami (JI) chief Siraj-ul-Haq also rejected the hike in petroleum prices, adding that the "government has broken its record of highest petroleum prices in the country." Siraj-ul-Haq further said that the government had completely surrendered to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Geo News reported.

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal also lashed out at the PTI government for increasing petroleum prices. He said, "An incompetent government has adopted a policy to eradicate the poor from a country, not poverty, while the continued rise in petrol prices has crushed the bourgeoisie and proletariat of the country." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)