6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Guatemala City

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Guatemala City, capital of Guatemala on Wednesday, informed National Center for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.1, Occurred on 16-02-2022, 12:42:27 IST, Lat: 14.26 & Long: -91.12, Depth: 110 Km, Location: 78km WSW of Guatemala City, Guatemala," NCS tweeted.

No further information on the possible casualties or damage was reported. (ANI)

