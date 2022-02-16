Left Menu

Envoys of four nations present credentials to President Kovind

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2022 14:01 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 14:01 IST
Envoys of four nations present credentials to President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind accepted credentials from the High Commissioners of four nations at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Wednesday. Anisa K. Mbega, High Commissioner of the United Republic of Tanzania, Isse Abdillahi Assoweh, Ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti, Sinisa Pavic, Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia and Slobodan Uzunov, Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia presented their credentials to the President, according to a press release by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Following the presentation of credentials, the President interacted with the four envoys separately. He congratulated them on their appointments and highlighted the warm and friendly relations that India shared with the countries and the multifaceted relationship that India enjoyed with each of them. The President also wished them success in strengthening bilateral ties and for their well-being and progress and prosperity of the friendly people.

Through the High Commissioner and the Ambassadors, the President also conveyed his personal regards to their leaderships. Envoys present at the event reiterated their commitment to work closely to strengthen their ties with India, said the press release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

