Military jet crashes in northwestern Myanmar, killing pilot

A military fighter jet crashed in northwest part of Myanmar on Wednesday during routine training, killing its pilot.

ANI | Yangon | Updated: 16-02-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 15:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A military fighter jet crashed in northwest part of Myanmar on Wednesday during routine training, killing its pilot. The fighter jet crashed into a lake east of Ohn Taw village, Sagaing region at about 10:43 a.m. local time (0413 GMT) on Wednesday, Xinhua reported citing a military spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the crash was attributed to a technical malfunction. The single-seat fighter jet crashed after losing contact with the Tada-U airbase of the Myanmar Air Force, he added.

