Belarus ready for dialogue with Ukraine on sensitive issues

Minsk is ready for a dialogue with Kiev on sensitive issues, including security, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Wednesday.

ANI | Minsk | Updated: 16-02-2022 15:55 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 15:55 IST
Belarus flag. Image Credit: ANI
Minsk [Belarus], February 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Minsk is ready for a dialogue with Kiev on sensitive issues, including security, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Wednesday.

"We have always said that we are open for dialogue, we are ready to talk on all issues, especially on sensitive ones, which are now attracting the attention of the whole world, I mean the tense situation related to security issues, a situation that some are trying to present as an attempt at aggression from the territory of Belarus. We have always stood for dialogue," Makei told a briefing. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

