Pakistan's federal agency arrests senior journalist in Islamabad

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested journalist Mohsin Baig from his home in Islamabad on Wednesday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 16-02-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 16:31 IST
Pakistan's federal agency arrests senior journalist in Islamabad
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested journalist Mohsin Baig from his home in Islamabad on Wednesday. Baig, who has been critical of the government's policies, is the second arrest made by the law enforcement agencies during the past week over anti-government commentary, The News International reported.

The federal agency raided Baig's house in Islamabad today along with the police and took him into custody. "Police commandos are standing outside the house of journalist Mohsin Baig in Islamabad. He was arrested this morning, now police want to enter his house for a search. Lady police is also there. Son of Mohsin Baig is injured and police want to arrest him for resisting against FIA," senior Pakistan journalist Hamid Mir tweeted.

Baig's son said that FIA officials came to the house and arrested his father. "Initially, we thought that they (FIA personnel) are thieves and opened fire in the air but later they introduce themselves as law enforcers. We also asked them to show arrest warrants but they didn't have. Meanwhile, a police party also came at our house," Baig's son told Geo News.

On Monday, the FIA had arrested a social media activist for "running trends" against the country's prime minister Imran Khan on social media. A case had been registered against the accused after the FIA conducted an operation in Lahore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

