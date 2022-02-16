Left Menu

Europe pledges USD 11 million to Afghanistan's educational sector

Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has said that European representatives pledged USD 11 million to the country's educational sector, local media reported.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 16-02-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 17:06 IST
Europe pledges USD 11 million to Afghanistan's educational sector
Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has said that European representatives pledged USD 11 million to the country's educational sector, local media reported. This statement comes after Taliban delegates led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi held talks with European Union's representatives in Doha on Tuesday.

The Foreign Ministry in a press release said that the Afghan delegation discussed with European representatives the humanitarian situation, humanitarian assistance, women's and minorities rights, women's education and working opportunities, and the participation of all ethnic groups in the government, Khaama Press reported. The visiting Afghan delegation has also briefed European envoys about the reopening of schools and universities in the country, according to the statement.

The Afghan delegation has assured European envoys of their commitment to the rights of all Afghans, Khaama Press reported. The visit of the delegation comes as another Taliban delegation is busy visiting the United Kingdom, the latter is also supposed to co-host a summit of the UN over the Afghanistan crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

Lichens in danger of losing evolutionary race with climate change: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chickens; Novavax applies for COVID-19 vaccine approval in Switzerland and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. detects highly lethal bird flu in Tyson Foods chic...

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

Lifelong commitment is required by patients to Beat Heart Failure

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022