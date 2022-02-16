Europe pledges USD 11 million to Afghanistan's educational sector

Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has said that European representatives pledged USD 11 million to the country's educational sector, local media reported. This statement comes after Taliban delegates led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Motaqi held talks with European Union's representatives in Doha on Tuesday.

The Foreign Ministry in a press release said that the Afghan delegation discussed with European representatives the humanitarian situation, humanitarian assistance, women's and minorities rights, women's education and working opportunities, and the participation of all ethnic groups in the government, Khaama Press reported. The visiting Afghan delegation has also briefed European envoys about the reopening of schools and universities in the country, according to the statement.

The Afghan delegation has assured European envoys of their commitment to the rights of all Afghans, Khaama Press reported. The visit of the delegation comes as another Taliban delegation is busy visiting the United Kingdom, the latter is also supposed to co-host a summit of the UN over the Afghanistan crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)